Cardi B Has Changed Her Mind About Performing at a Super Bowl Halftime Show

Could a Super Bowl halftime show be in Cardi B’s future? According to the “Bongos” rapper, possibly. On Monday (September 11) the Grammy-winner appeared on Bravo TV show Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, where she was questioned by a fan about reconsidering a Super Bowl performance. In 2019, Cardi turned down the opportunity to appear alongside Maroon 5 due to her support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

But if Rihanna had a change of heart, apparently, Cardi does too. “Now I would say yes. Things change,” the Bronx native said. Rihanna previously sided with Kapernick, but explained to Apple Music in February her reasons for agreeing to perform the Super Bowl LVII.

Will Cardi B Collab With Lil’ Kim? | WWHL youtu.be

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” the nine-time Grammy-winner said. “So, as scary as that was – because I haven't been on stage in seven years – there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for me to do this, this year, it's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."



We’ll have to wait and see if Cardi pops out at a future Super Bowl, but in 2019, she took a stance against performing in an interview with AP. However, she appeared in a Pepsi commercial that aired during that year’s game.

My husband, he loves football,” she told AP ahead of the Super Bowl LIII. “His kids play football. It’s really hard for him … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something.

She continued, “You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

Okurrr | Pepsi :30 www.youtube.com

Elsewhere, she defended her decision to appear in the Pepsi commercial. “I hear people saying like, ‘Oh, y’all are saying all this stuff about the Super Bowl, but you’re doing all these parties.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, if the NFL could benefit off from us, then I’m going to benefit off y’all,’” she said.



“Y’all make the most money off our people. Why am I not going to take advantage of y’all and take money from y’all too? Because of y’all, we are getting these parties. Okay, thank you.”