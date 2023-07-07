Cardi B Continues Her Collaboration Streak With FendiDa Rappa On “Point Me 2”

Cardi B’s reign on features hasn’t ended yet. The Bronx native appears on “Point Me 2,” with FendiDa Rappa, the remix to “Point Me to the Sluts.” Filmed in Fendi’s hometown of Chicago, the video shows Cardi wearing multicolored wigs while boasting her sexual prowess over drill production from Jordan Loud.

“B****** talkin’ all that rawraw, I don’t feel it though / Like the Plan B didn’t work, baby, I’m in this h**,” Cardi kicks off her verse, replicating Fendi’s wordplay.

Footage from the video shoot leaked to social media late last month, which Fendi confirmed in her Instagram Story. “Point Me 2” also signals Fendi’s signing to Irving Azoff’s Giant Music after “Point Me to the Sluts” received 8M+ streams. The breakout hit also became a TikTok favorite, previously earning 1.1 million views before growing in popularity.





FendiDa Rappa 'Point Me 2' (with Cardi B) [Official Video] www.youtube.com

“Point Me 2” follows Cardi’s streak of remixes with Latto (“Put It On da Floor Again”), Glorilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Rosalía (“Despechá RMX”), Kay Flock (“Shake It”), and Summer Walker (“No Love (Extended)”). Cardi B’s last single as lead artist was 2022’s “Hot S***” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, while her debut album Invasion of Privacy released in 2018. The Grammy-winning album was the only LP by a female rapper to be placed on RapCaviar’s recent 50 Most Streamed Hip-Hop Albums in Spotify History list.

While Cardi B seems to be overseas for Paris Fashion Week, the 30-year-old headlined HOT 97’s Summer Jam last month, also bringing out Latto, Glorilla and 21 Savage.