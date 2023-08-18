Read Megan Thee Stallion’s Full Victim Statement Against Tory Lanez

The full victim statement that Megan Thee Stallion made against Tory Lanez has surfaced. Prior to Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month, reports surfaced that a statement from the Traumazine rapper was read in the Los Angeles courtroom. On Thursday (August 17), legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who extensively covered the trial, shared Megan’s letter in full.





Megan, born Megan Pete, began her statement by saying that she “struggled” with the decision of being in the courtroom for Lanez’s sentencing, ultimately writing, “I simply can’t bring myself to be back in the same room with Tory once again.”

The Houston native also detailed that she was tormented by Lanez, saying that he made a “mockery” of the shooting in tweets, music, and companion music videos. “I want you to know that since I was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she wrote. “I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant. He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

“Today I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct,” the letter ended with. “This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”