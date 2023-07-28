The 2023 Emmys Have Been Postponed Due to Strike Stalemate

The 75th Primetime Emmys have been postponed after being scheduled for a September 18th airdate. On Thursday (July 27), Variety reported that the awards ceremony was delayed due to the writers and actors strikes. This is the first time the annual television event has been rescheduled since 2001, due to the 9/11 attacks. The telecast was later broadcast in November of that year.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said last week in a statement.

The Primetime Emmys have since occurred annually, even during the pandemic in 2020, where it was held virtually.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA have rules that limit interviews and entertainment events that members can attend during the strike. For example, those part of SAG-AFTRA “cannot be present for film or television premieres, cannot complete interviews when the subject is completed work (including at conventions, such as Comic-Con), and cannot attend film festivals or awards shows or share content related to film and television projects on their social media."

Nominations for the Emmys are led by HBO, where Succession leads with 27 noms, followed by The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (23). Also earning nods were The Bear (13), Dahmer (13), Wednesday (12), Abbott Elementary (8), and more.