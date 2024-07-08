Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage.
Here Are the Highlights From Essence Musical Festival 2024
As expected, the 2024 Essence Fest was a movie. Here are some of the highlights.
The Essence Fest is always an event event, and 2024 was no different. Unfolding over the course of July 4 weekend, the concert series saw everything from epic rants to memorable reunions. Here’s a quick rundown.
A Cash Money Records reunion — without Lil Wayne
At this year’s festival, Birdman led a set commemorating 30 years of Cash Money Records with Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. While it was dope to see Cash Money veterans show out, Lil Wayne was noticeably absent. For reasons that went unexplained, he never took the stage, only hitting it to perform a solo set about 20 minutes after the CM show concluded. Oh well. On the positive side, 2 Chainz and Bun B pulled up. You can peep the Cash Money reunion below.
Janet Jackson commands the stage
As she explained herself at this year’s Essence Music Festival, Janet Jackson has been performing for most of her life, and she showcased her experience with a sharp performance this weekend. In an hour-long set, she performed everything from “Got 'Til It's Gone” to “Rhythm Nation” as she reminded the audience of the all-around artist’s package that made her a legend.
Victoria Monét shows out
There simply isn’t much Victoria Monét can’t do, and she put her virtuoso skillset to the test once again as she held down an electric set over the weekend. With dynamic choreography and her vocals shining through with power and grace, she did what needed to be done. Peep some of her performance below.
Busta Rhymes goes off on the crowd
So #BustaRhymes went off at the crowd while performing at the 2024 Essence Festival (New Orleans). I love THIS energy and he had every right to call them out!! Like he said, he’s not USED to people sitting still in their seats and watching purely through their phones. I’m glad someone said it!! 👏👏💯💯 #essencefestival #hiphop #boombap #oldschoolhiphop #classichiphop #ilovehiphop #undergroundhiphop #randb #rnb #hiphopjunkie #goldenera #hiphopheads #90shiphop #hiphopstyle #hiphopartist #realhiphop #livemusic #classichiphop #undergroundhiphop #hiphopmusic #hiphopculture
Look. Busta Rhymes is one of rap’s most electrifying performers. That’s as true now as it was in the ’90s. So if you’re zoning out in the crowd when he hits the stage, you need to check yourself. In this case, Busta took that responsibility for himself as he called out the Essence Festival crowd for focusing more on their phones than Busta.
Usher takes it nice and slow — and every way else
As far as R&B goes, it’s hard to think of a bigger 2024 winner than Usher. He continued his victorious ways with a stellar Essence Festival set as he oscillated between all corners of his expansive catalog. Check out photos from the performance below.
