Here Are the Highlights From Essence Musical Festival 2024

The Essence Fest is always an event event, and 2024 was no different. Unfolding over the course of July 4 weekend, the concert series saw everything from epic rants to memorable reunions. Here’s a quick rundown.

A Cash Money Records reunion — without Lil Wayne At this year’s festival, Birdman led a set commemorating 30 years of Cash Money Records with Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. While it was dope to see Cash Money veterans show out, Lil Wayne was noticeably absent. For reasons that went unexplained, he never took the stage, only hitting it to perform a solo set about 20 minutes after the CM show concluded. Oh well. On the positive side, 2 Chainz and Bun B pulled up. You can peep the Cash Money reunion below.

Janet Jackson commands the stage As she explained herself at this year’s Essence Music Festival, Janet Jackson has been performing for most of her life, and she showcased her experience with a sharp performance this weekend. In an hour-long set, she performed everything from “Got 'Til It's Gone” to “Rhythm Nation” as she reminded the audience of the all-around artist’s package that made her a legend.

Victoria Monét shows out There simply isn’t much Victoria Monét can’t do, and she put her virtuoso skillset to the test once again as she held down an electric set over the weekend. With dynamic choreography and her vocals shining through with power and grace, she did what needed to be done. Peep some of her performance below.

Busta Rhymes goes off on the crowd Look. Busta Rhymes is one of rap's most electrifying performers. That's as true now as it was in the '90s. So if you're zoning out in the crowd when he hits the stage, you need to check yourself. In this case, Busta took that responsibility for himself as he called out the Essence Festival crowd for focusing more on their phones than Busta.