Beyoncé Shut Out of 2024 Country Music Awards
Despite the success of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé wasn’t nominated for a single trophy at the 2024 CMAs.
Between its No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart and having its lead single, “Texas Hold ’Em” accomplish the same feat on the Hot 100, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter accomplished a whole lot of things this year. But earning a Country Music Awards nomination wasn’t one of them.
On Monday morning, the nominees for the 2024 CMAs were announced and, despite being the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, the Queen Bey didn’t earn a single nomination. Notably, her Cowboy Carter collaborator, Shaboozey, landed multiple nominations for his breakout single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”
Now, it should be noted that Beyoncé herself said that Cowboy Carter “ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album,” so, there is a chance that she simply didn’t submit the record for any CMAs this year. OKP has reached out to her team to see if this is the case.
You can see the list of nominations for yourself below:
Entertainer of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Single of the year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
- "Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Album of the year
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)
- Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)
- Higher – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
- Leather – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
- Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)
Song of the year
- "Burn It Down" – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
- "Dirt Cheap" – Songwriter: Josh Phillips
- "I Had Some Help" – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
- "The Painter" – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- "White Horse" – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
Female vocalist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Musical event of the year
- "Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)
- "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)
- "Man Made a Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)
- "you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy)
Musician of the year
- Tom Bukovac – Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Music video of the year
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)
- "I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)
- "The Painter" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy)
New artist of the year
- Megan Moroney
- Shaboozey
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
