Beyoncé Shut Out of 2024 Country Music Awards

Between its No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart and having its lead single, “Texas Hold ’Em” accomplish the same feat on the Hot 100 , Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter accomplished a whole lot of things this year. But earning a Country Music Awards nomination wasn’t one of them.

On Monday morning, the nominees for the 2024 CMAs were announced and, despite being the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, the Queen Bey didn’t earn a single nomination. Notably, her Cowboy Carter collaborator, Shaboozey, landed multiple nominations for his breakout single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Now, it should be noted that Beyoncé herself said that Cowboy Carter “ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album,” so, there is a chance that she simply didn’t submit the record for any CMAs this year. OKP has reached out to her team to see if this is the case.

You can see the list of nominations for yourself below:

Entertainer of the year Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)

"Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

"White Horse" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the year Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

Higher – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Leather – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

Song of the year "Burn It Down" – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

"Dirt Cheap" – Songwriter: Josh Phillips

"I Had Some Help" – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

"The Painter" – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

"White Horse" – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female vocalist of the year Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical event of the year "Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)

"I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)

"Man Made a Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy)

Musician of the year Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music video of the year "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)

"I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)

"The Painter" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy)