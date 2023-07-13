Watch the Action-Packed First Look At New Donald Glover-Led Show ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Donald Glover has gone from FX to Prime Video in upcoming show Mr. & Mrs Smith. On Thursday (July 13), the streamer unveiled a 10-second first look of the show, which arrives in November. Glover stars opposite Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Crossing Swords), who replaced the show’s original lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“John and Jane Smith enter into a new phase of their marriage after agreeing to work as spies for a mysterious agency,” reads the show’s official logline.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 Doug Liman-directed film of the same name, which starred the formerly married Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In the film, Pitt and Jolie played assassins hired to kill each other. The original version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a box office hit, generating $487.3 million domestically.



Mr. & Mrs. Smith follows Glover’s former FX show Atlanta and Amazon Prime series Swarm, which he co-created with screenwriter Janine Nabers. On Wednesday (July 12), Swarm received three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Dominique Fishback.

Along with Mr. & Mrs Smith, Glover has teased a potential stand-up comedy comeback, and has started multimedia company Gilga.

“Rich kids don’t do shit for money. They do things based on if it’s gonna make them happy. Like, that’s really what I realized this last go-around,” Glover told GQ in April about starting Gilga. “I made a lot of money, and it wasn’t that I was depressed or anything like that, but I realized it’s the people I was around that mattered. It’s the food I was able to eat. It’s the processes I was a part of that made me happy. People don’t get quality anymore and they need a filter. Gilga is a perfect filter for that shit.”