Donald Glover & Stephen Glover Replace Justin Simien As ‘Lando’ Series Writers

Atlanta alum Donald Glover and Stephen Glover have taken the reins on upcoming Disney+ series Lando, a spinoff from the Star Wars franchise. Originally attached as screenwriter was Justin Simien (Dear White People, The Haunted Mansion), who recently left the project. Variety reports that the deal happened prior to the WGA and SAG-AFRTA writers’ strike.

The role of Lando Calrissian began with 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, played by Billy Dee Williams. Glover succeeded Williams in the role, starring in 2018’s Solo, based on a younger version of Star Wars character Han Solo.

In Glover’s GQ profile from April, the Swarm co-creator shared an openness to playing Calrissian again. The 39-year-old also admitted that he was in talks with Lucasfilms to bring the project to life.

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ www.youtube.com

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it,” Glover said. “Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”



Glover will next star alongside Maya Erskine in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smithreboot, which premiered in September.