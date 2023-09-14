Donald Glover & Stephen Glover’s Star Wars ‘Lando’ Series Will Now Be A Movie

Donald Glover’s portrayal of Star Wars character Lando Calrissian is returning to theaters instead of the small screen. In July, screenwriter Justin Simien announced that he’s no longer a part of the originally planned Disney+ Landoseries. Now, Glover’s brother and co-screenwriter, Stephen Glover, revealed during a recent appearance on podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out that Lando will now be a movie. Donald first played the titular character in 2017’s Solo, albeit the film not seeing much box office success.

“It’s not even a show…the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information,” Stephen shared. The news was later confirmed by LucasFilm.

With the Glover brothers set to attach, Simien has moved on to envision a remake of Michael Jackson’s Captain EO Disney attraction. Lando was announced in December 2020 as a limited series, and Glover last spoke about the project to GQ in April.

“Lando is charm incarnate,” Donald said at the time. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”



He added, “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”