JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More Earn 2023 Emmy Nominations

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are here, and television heavy hitters have a chance of earning golden statuettes. Announced on Wednesday by actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, amongst nominees are shows The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, Beef and more, while the entertainment industry pushes through the WGA strike.

JAY-Z earned his fourth nomination for his part in producing the Rihanna-headlined Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which aired in February. Last year, the Roc Nation founder won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for the Super Bowl LVI show, which included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, along with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Abbott Elementary scored eight nominations, including Taraji P. Henson in the Outstanding Guest Actress in A Comedy Series category, as she appeared in the second season episode “Mom.” Along with Quinta Brunson’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in A Comedy Series, the Abbott Elementary creator also earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live).

The Kid Cudi-created and produced Entergalactic (which he also starred in) earned a nomination in the Best Animated Series category. Jessica Williams, who played Meadow in Entergalactic, also received an Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series nod, as Gaby in Apple TV+ show Shrinking.

Also in the latter category is Ayo Edebiri, breakout star of FX’s The Bear, which released its second season last month. FX’s Allen Hughes-directed miniseries Dear Mama, about the lives of Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni, was nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The 2023 Emmys will be held on September 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, broadcasting live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

