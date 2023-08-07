Usher Talks About Social Media Buzz After Performance With Keke Palmer

Usher is speaking out on his part in the viral moment between himself and actress Keke Palmer. On July 5, Palmer attended the singer’s Las Vegas residency Usher: My Way at Park MGM, wearing a sheer dress that caught the attention of her son’s father, Darius Jackson.

Jackson’s comments received instant backlash, and while Palmer didn’t directly speak on the matter, she posted images of the outfit she wore, also complimenting Usher’s performance.

In response to social media’s reaction, Usher called his encounter with Palmer a “pop moment” that was “worth talking about” in an interview with People.



“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Throughout his residency – first launched at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace before moving to Park MGM – Usher has sung to Saweetie, Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson and more.







