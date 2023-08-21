Earl Sweatshirt & Tyler, the Creator Reunite for "Whoa" During ‘Doris’ 10th-Anniversary Show

An Odd Future reunion was in full effect over the weekend. On Saturday (August 19), Earl Sweatshirt held a 10th-anniversary celebration show for his 2013 debut, Doris, bringing out Tyler, the Creator as a surprise guest to perform their throwback cut “Whoa.”

















The concert marks the first time in seven years that Sweatshirt, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, and Tyler have performed together. In 2016, the EarlWolf duo linked during the One Love Festival in Calgary, Alberta for OFWGKTA staple “Orange Juice” and the 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. In 2018, the pair would reconnect with fellow OF alum Syd and Hodgy at Low End Theory for the end of the venue’s weekly DJ nights.



While OF as a collective has been defunct since 2015, Tyler last spoke about the possibility of a reunion in 2020 during his Converse Collective talk. Altogether, the crew released three projects, 2008’s Odd Future Tape, 2010’s Radical and 2012’s The OF Tape Vol. 2.

“I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a ‘Bad Boys 5,’” he said.

Post-Doris, Kgositsile has released three additional albums: 2015’s I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, 2018’s Some Rap Songs and last year’s Sick! This November, Tyler will relaunch Camp Flog Gnaw, headlined by himself, SZA and The Hillbillies, composed of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Also on the bill are Sweatshirt, Syd, Toro y Moi, Willow, Clipse, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and more.