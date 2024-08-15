The Internet Reacts to Tyler, The Creator’s “Meme Rapper” Comments

Another day, another “today’s rap isn’t good enough” comment from an old — errr, Tyler, The Creator? It’s an outcome folks couldn’t have foreseen from the California auteur years ago, but it’s a conversation he entered while criticizing aspects of hip-hop in a Mavericks with Mav Carter interview.

Chatting it up in the Wednesday episode, Tyler made known his issues. “There’s so many [artists] out right now that aren’t musicians that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records — publicly will be like, ‘I don’t give a fuck about music. I just do this shit for money,” Tyler explained.