The Internet Reacts to Tyler, The Creator’s “Meme Rapper” Comments
Tyler, The Creator’s comments about new age rapper tendencies have the web divided.
Another day, another “today’s rap isn’t good enough” comment from an old — errr, Tyler, The Creator? It’s an outcome folks couldn’t have foreseen from the California auteur years ago, but it’s a conversation he entered while criticizing aspects of hip-hop in a Mavericks with Mav Carter interview.
Chatting it up in the Wednesday episode, Tyler made known his issues. “There’s so many [artists] out right now that aren’t musicians that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records — publicly will be like, ‘I don’t give a fuck about music. I just do this shit for money,” Tyler explained.
While Tyler didn’t name names, plenty of folks believe he’s talking about Ian — a suburban White rapper who’s repurposed audio aesthetics from 2000s trap music while using the irony as part of his marketing plan. Social media is divided on their Tyler takes. Some think he’s become the judgy elder statesman he would’ve made fun of years ago. Others think he’s got a point.
“Niggas will call you an old head for not liking a suburban white rapper doing Future cosplay. Life funny as shit. Ian Hate Me verse might be verse of the year and Tyler is right. 2 things can be true. RIP Mac Miller,” wrote Deante’ Hitchcok on X (formerly Twitter).
“Cause Tyler sound like the old heads he used to hate... If you don't rock w that cracka music then don't listen but to say all that make him sound like a hater smh,” wrote another X user.
See some reactions for yourself below:
