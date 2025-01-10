The Listening: New Music From Lil Baby, Mac Miller, Rio Da Yung OG and More

Another Friday, another week of dope new music to help you ride off into the weekend.

For this week’s edition of The Listening, we’ve got a healthy mix of expressively melodic street raps, extended bar sessions and more. First up is Rio Da Yung Og. Having just been released from prison last month, the Michigan spitter had a lot to say, and he uses his new EP, Rio Free, to say it.

Lil Baby is someone who’s also got a lot to say. Seriously, a week after dropping his new album WHAM, he’s pulled up with the extended deluxe edition. With features from Future and more, it’s a double down that should ensure he lands back near the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for consecutive weeks. The added tracks are solid, too.

On the new song end of things, we’ve been blessed with new tracks from Mac Miller, the icy EST Gee, the soulful Rod Wave, the dexterous G Herbo and more. You can check it all out for yourself below. You listening?

NEW SONGS

MAC MILLER — “5 Dollar Pony Rides"

The first offering from Mac Miller's posthumous album Balloonerism is a vibey one. Check it out and consider this: what will the rest of the LP sound like?

EST GEE — “MY LOVE” FEATURING RYLO RODRIGUEZ AND VEEZE

After a little break, EST Gee returns with “My Love,” an introspective track that sees himself, Veeze, and Rylo Rodriguez get reflective on a brooding beat.





CYMANDE — "HOW WE ROLL" FEATURING SOUL II SOUL'S JAZZIE B

Cymande returns with a haze of engrossing funk to go along with a thoughtful new verse from Jazzie B. Tap in.





G HERBO — ”LUNCH BOX FREESTYLE”

G Herbo gets loose over a sped-up Three 6 Mafia sample. Think of it almost as a sequel to his “Who Run It” freestyle.

LIL BABY — “99” FEATURING FUTURE

Lil Baby and Future. ’Nough said — usually. What y’all think about this one?

ROD WAVE — ”WESTSIDE CONNECTION”

Rod Wave serves up a stylishly soulful banger just in time for weekend cruising.

MEMPHIS BLEEK — “3 KINGS” FEATURING BENNY THE BUTCHER AND SMOKE DZA

Straight bars from three certified rap kings. It’s always good to hear Bleek can still get these bars off.

NEW PROJECTS

RIO DA YUNG OG — RIO FREE

Fresh off being released from prison, Rio Da Yung Og returns with more street savvy bars for the masses, and the world is a better place for it.

LIL BABY — WHAM (EXTENDED VERSION)

Lil Baby adds more to a collage of melodic street raps, and if you’re into his latest stuff, you can’t get too much of a good thing.