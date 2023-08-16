Pusha T Talks Solo Music In Comparison to The Clipse: “It's Never Enough”

Pusha T thinks he’s “taken an L” by going solo. In a new interview with GQ, the 46-year-old discussed reuniting with his twin brother, No Malice, as legendary Virginia rap duo Clipse, and also talked about the group compared to his solo music. King Push, born Terrence LeVarr Thornton, made his solo breakout in 2013 with My Name Is My Name.

Push first discussed No Malice having a “whole nother messaging” in fashion and hip-hop, as the two are models for the Billionaire Boys Club collaboration with Moncler. When asked about his brother’s perspective, Push unpromptedly talked about venturing out on his own.

“Just to be all the way honest, ever since I went solo, I heard the cries from the fans of what they were missing from the Clipse in my solo albums,” he said. “And I've tried to mimic and infuse, and tried to cater at some points, but it's never enough. And I had to come to terms with that. He actually brings a level of introspection that's like, man, I can't dial into it and do it the way the people and the fans want to hear it. And I've taken that L.”

He continued, “I'm just saying it's an L because I've tried, because I know the issue and know that I couldn't honestly check that box off. The people have already sipped the Kool-Aid, right? They already know how it's made. They already understand the amount of sugar that's in it. It doesn't taste the same when I make it, and they know that. So I couldn't necessarily always check that box off and I was trying to, no lie.”

Prior to their hiatus, Clipse last released their fourth album, Til the Casket Drops, in 2009. The pair have been spotted occasionally performing together, including the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Chicago’s Hype Park Summerfest, and, most recently, Genius’ IQ/BBQ.

Pusha T, Clipse - Diet Coke / Just So You Remember / Grindin’ (BET Hip Hop Awards Performance) www.youtube.com

Earlier in the interview, Push alluded to his rift with Jim Jones, although he didn’t mention the Dipset member by name. In January, members of Dipset, including Jones, joined Drake onstage during his two-night concerts at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Push then issued a diss track towards Jones which was played at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton collection debut in Paris, after Jones said he didn’t consider the “Diet Coke” rapper a Top 50 rapper. Jones fired back with two diss tracks, and Drake sent shots on “Meltdown” from Travis Scott’s new album Utopia.

“When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny,” Pusha told

GQ. “I've been in this game for a minute, and I've watched the game, and I've watched people at their highs and at their lows. And, mind you, most people are chasing things I've never chased in hip-hop. I've never chased hit records. I've never chased anything but having incredible albums. So I'm not even surprised at the way people speak about me or whatever the case may be right now.”