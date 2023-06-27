The rift between Pusha T and Jim Jones is going even further. The Bronx native called into the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast to discuss his new diss track “Summer Collection,” also taking aim at King Push’s twin brother and fellow Clipse member, No Malice.

Calling “Summer Collection” “all fun and games” and “a true display of wordery,” the Dipset member labeled Pusha “a worker” and No Malice “a preacher who works at Walmart.” The rapper went on to clarify that the feud is a “rap battle” instead of a “rap beef.” “This is about pure music and styling, and he don’t got it. You always wanted to be a New York n****; you from VA, the suburbs,” he added.

In a separate interview with Bootleg Kev, fellow New York rap veteran Jadakiss said that while he isn’t involved in the feud, he’s concerned that it might turn violent. “I don’t like the battle,” he said. “I’m not really vying for what’s going on with that. If it was supposed to happen, that’s cool, but – I don’t like the match-up.”

Calling both rappers “legends,” Jadakiss said that the feud shouldn’t exist outside of rap and should strictly be music-based.



Push and Jones’ war went into overdrive last week when an unreleased Clipse song was played at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week debut. In the song, Pusha seemed to allude to Jones’ friendship with rival Drake (“chasing a feature out of your element”), with more shade towards alleged fake jewelry and reality TV, as Jones was once cast on Love & Hip Hop.

The beef began when Jones denied that Pusha was a Top 50 rapper after Billboard and VIBE’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list was revealed, with the Virginia native at No. 29. Jones doubled down on The Breakfast Club and RapCaviar, later taking his thoughts to rap on “Summer Collection.”