Pusha T & Jim Jones Beef Builds After Diss Track Premieres During Louis Vuitton Show

The beef between Pusha T and Jim Jones has boiled over. On Tuesday (June 20), Pharrell Willams debuted his Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Collection in Paris, and during the runway event, an unreleased song by The Clipse was played. Listeners noticed a verse from Pusha T that seemed to take aim at Harlem rapper Jim Jones.

“You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance," the It’s Almost Dry artist raps. "We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element/And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings/It’s no tombstones in the desert/I know by now you get the message.”

Some social media users have alleged that Pusha’s verse is in reference to Jones being friendly with his longtime rival Drake, as Jones – along with other members of Dipset – performed with Drizzy during his two-night concerts at the Apollo in January.

After the Clipse video went viral, Jones responded with a clip of himself laughing, also referencing Pusha’s My Name Is My Name LP in the caption.

The rift apparently began when Jones questioned Pusha’s spot at No. 29 on Billboard and VIBE’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list in April.

“What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jones said on podcast RapCaviar at the time. “He’s nice as shit. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”

The 46-year-old later doubled down on his comments during a visit to The Breakfast Club, asking the hosts if they could “name five Pusha T records.”