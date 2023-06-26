Jim Jones Heats Up Pusha T Beef With “Summer Collection” Diss Track

The all-out war between Pusha T and Jim Jones is firing up. On Sunday (June 25), the Dipset member dropped a From the Block performance titled “Summer Collection,” with bars aimed at King Push, and his twin brother, fellow Clipse member No Malice.

Jim Jones - Summer Collection | From The Block Performance 🎙(New York) www.youtube.com

“These two roach n**** don’t know what to do with no ray/ Kanye gave you whips/ But that’s what they do to the slaves,” raps on the track.



He continued with scathing lines towards Pusha’s brand collaborations with McDonalds and Arby’s, along with a reference towards 2002 Birdman and Clipse single “What Happened to That Boy.”

“The only beef you know n***** is Arby’s or the Big Mac/We don’t drive through/ We drive by in the car with the big mag/That last s*** you dropped/ That s*** was garbage/ Take that s*** back/ Plus you got your brother rapping/ What?/ You tryna bring the Clipse back?/ Talking about your brother/ What happened to that boy?/ Looking like if they’re selling crack to that boy,” Jones rapped.

The beef all began when Jones previously claimed that Pusha isn’t a Top 50 rapper, as listed on Billboard and VIBE‘s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, where the It’s Almost Dry rapper was placed at No. 29. Last week, Push responded during Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week debut where an unreleased song by the Clipse was played.

Jones hit back with a video of himself laughing with a caption that Pusha’s verse still isn’t in his top 50.