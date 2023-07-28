Drake Disses Pusha T & Pharrell Williams Over LV Partnership on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown”

Drake pulled no punches on his new “Meltdown” collaboration with Travis Scott. Although the 36-year-old hasn’t publicly addressed Pusha T since 2022’s “Churchill Downs” with Jack Harlow, Drizzy gave a lethal guest verse on the Utopia track. Produced by Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz and Tay Keith, the rapper shades both Pusha T and his longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss/ Give a fuck about all of that heritage s***/ Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that s***,” he raps, alluding to Williams’ Joopiter auction. Drake was later seen flaunting Williams’ custom chains in the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” music video.

The “V” shot is also a reference to late designer Virgil Abloh, who Williams succeeds as Louis Vuittion’s new menswear creative director. During the Chicago opening of the It’s All A Blur Tourin Chicago, Drake homaged Abloh with a massive statue that replicated the late fashion icon.

Later in his “Meltdown” verse, the 6 God raps, “You lucky that ‘Vogue’ was suing/ ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and s***.”

Aimed at Williams and Pyrex P, who were both in Paris for Williams’ first LV runway show, the verse also alludes to Drizzy and Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage being sued by Condé Nast over their fake Vogue issues.

“Meltdown” marks the first time that Drizzy has gone after Williams, but the rapper has traded words with Pusha T since 2018, after the Virgina rapper’s “Infrared” caused Drake to respond with “Duppy Freestyle.” Pusha T hit back with the vicious “The Story of Adidon,” revealing Drake’s son, Adonis.

