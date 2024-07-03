Pursuit of Happiness: Chow Lee and UNIIQU3 on How to Deal With Negativity

Chow Lee

As a sexy drill ambassador, Hempstead, Long Island artist Chow Lee knows how to have a good time. But he also knows how to deal with the bad ones, too. Unsurprisingly, the remedy often involves the studio. Two weeks after dropping his playful Cash Cobain and Bay Swag-assisted new single, “act bad twin!,” Chow discusses his methods for maintaining his mental well-being.

Chow Lee: When I have any negative emotions the best outlet for me is to record and put what I’m feeling in my music. I usually tend to head to the studio. Even if the songs don’t get released I still tend to do that exercise. [To be more positive] I’ve been listening to more music. Listening to music outside of hip-hop really grounds me. I tend to listen to songs that have positive affirmations to repeat to myself. Right now I think I’m in a really good headspace. I feel like I’m in a position of receiving blessings constantly. Being focused on my mission and goals right now really keeps me in that space. The biggest advice I can give is to love yourself! It all starts from having a strong foundation of self and feeling comfortable with yourself. Being open to hearing the opinions of others and open yourself up to different perspectives. That was key to that journey in loving myself. The best advice I can give to my friends [going through mental health issues] is to TALK TO SOMEONE! I’m always here to listen to the people close to me but it’s important to talk to a professional.