Talking About Mental Health Means More When You Know What to Say

What do you do after you check on your strong friend? Reaching out is important, but what happens when 'I'm good' isn’t really good?

In 2015, Mental Health First Aid became part of the ThriveNYC initiative , offering free mental health training to all New Yorkers. The Mental Health First Aid training was initially included as part of a broader mental health initiative spearheaded by NYC’s former First Lady, Chirlane McCray. Since then, the program has continued to expand, but few people know it exists.

The training programs are free to all New Yorkers over 18, with specialized sessions for adult and youth mental health. Nationally, Mental Health First Aid is offered through various organizations, sometimes at a cost, depending on the provider and location. There is also a teen program available for students in 10th grade and above. Each of these is a one-day, eight-hour commitment. There's also a three-hour Community Mental Wellness & Resilience Workshop. This workshop helps participants identify mental health issues, develop support strategies, and connect with local resources. Check the MHFA website to find options in your area.