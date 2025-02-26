ESC TO CLOSE

Two Black men having a deap conversation.
Stock photo, Getty Images.

Talking About Mental Health Means More When You Know What to Say

This free training for New Yorkers — and available nationwide — teaches you how to offer real support when it matters most.

What do you do after you check on your strong friend? Reaching out is important, but what happens when 'I'm good' isn’t really good?

In New York City, nearly one in four adults experience a mental health disorder every year — about 1.5 million people. Across the U.S., the picture isn’t much better. In 2021-2022, 23 percent of adults — close to 60 million Americans — experienced a mental illness, and over 12 million people had serious thoughts of suicide. Among youth, 1 in 5 had a major depressive episode, and over half of them didn’t receive treatment. This is not an issue we can solve with well-wishes and affirmations.

In 2015, Mental Health First Aid became part of the ThriveNYC initiative, offering free mental health training to all New Yorkers. The Mental Health First Aid training was initially included as part of a broader mental health initiative spearheaded by NYC’s former First Lady, Chirlane McCray. Since then, the program has continued to expand, but few people know it exists.

The training programs are free to all New Yorkers over 18, with specialized sessions for adult and youth mental health. Nationally, Mental Health First Aid is offered through various organizations, sometimes at a cost, depending on the provider and location. There is also a teen program available for students in 10th grade and above. Each of these is a one-day, eight-hour commitment. There's also a three-hour Community Mental Wellness & Resilience Workshop. This workshop helps participants identify mental health issues, develop support strategies, and connect with local resources. Check the MHFA website to find options in your area.

Until we close the gap on access to health and wellness services, we are each other’s first line of defense. Whether it's a family member, a neighbor, or a stranger on the subway, the best mental health resource isn’t awareness, it’s action.

