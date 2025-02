Talking About Mental Health Means More When You Know What to Say

What do you do after you check on your strong friend? Reaching out is important, but what happens when 'I'm good' isn’t really good?

In New York City, nearly one in four adults experience a mental health disorder every year — about 1.5 million people. Across the U.S., the picture isn’t much better. In 2021-2022, 23 percent of adults — close to 60 million Americans — experienced a mental illness, and over 12 million people had serious thoughts of suicide. Among youth, 1 in 5 had a major depressive episode, and over half of them didn’t receive treatment. This is not an issue we can solve with well-wishes and affirmations.