Noname Taps Common, Billy Woods, Jay Electronica & More As ‘Sundial’ Features

Noname has entered the big leagues with the tracklist for her upcoming album Sundial. The Chicago emcee, poet and book club organizer has shared the 11 tracks that will be on Sundial, with features from Common, Billy Woods, Jay Electronica, Eryn Allen Kane, $ilk Money, Ayoni and more.

Originally scheduled for a July release, Sundial has been pushed to August 11, just days after Noname, born Fatimah Nyeema Warner, teased the release of lead single “Balloons” featuring Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane. After critics challenged Warner’s decision to include Electronica over his alleged antisemitic views, Warner came to his defense on Twitter, also threatening to shelve Sundial.





“y’all don’t want the album. fine,” Warner wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Another tweet read, “oh the song fa sho coming out lol. the album is another story. i’m good on the selective outrage. anyways hip-hop is in a great place right now. another noname album ain’t really necessary.”



Calling some Twitter users members of the “woke mob,” Warner also tweeted, “been seeing a lot of critiques about my choice to include jay on my song. if you disagree with his political and religious beliefs that’s fine. but to compare him to hitler? a man responsible for the extermination of millions is wild as fuck to me. it’s truly not that deep.”

Sundial follows Warner’s 2018 debut Room 25. The 31-year-old performed selections from the album, and her 2016 mixtape Telefone, during the latest installment of MIKE’s Young World festival in Brooklyn last weekend.