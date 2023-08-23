Noname to Embark on The Sundial Tour This Fall

Noname is set for The Sundial Tour this fall. On Wednesday (August 22), the Chicago native announced her first tour in four years, which begins October 11 at Chicago’s The Riviera Theatre. Additional stops include New York City, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, where the rapper’s Noname Book Club headquarters is located. The tour wraps on November 15 at Roseland Theater in Portland.

The Sundial Tour follows Noname’s Sundial Block Party in Chicago, which was held last Thursday (August 17), just days after the release of her sophomore album, Sundial. Free to the public (with a suggested book donation), performers at the festival were Noname, born Fatima Warner, Navy Blue, Alex Vaughn, and a surprise set from Common, who appears on final Sundial track “Oblivion.” Also featured on Sundial are billy woods, Jay Electronica, Ayoni, Eryn Allen Kane, and more.

Photo credit: Noname's 'Sundial Tour.'

In an interview with Chicago publication The Triibe, Warner shared that she plans to bring the Sundial Block Party to predominately-Black cities nationwide, like Jackson, Mississippi and New York City.



“Well, my initial vision was just to have it be a free event that was similar to a traditional block party where kids can be there, the whole family can be there, like a very PG-accessible event for everyone,” she said. “I also wanted it to be representative of me, since it’s the Sundial Block Party. So, it is a Noname thing.”

The artist added, “This is literally all I wanted. Not just my neighborhood, but just in Black communities.”

Tickets for The Sundial Tour go on sale Friday (August 25) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify presale starts Wednesday (August 23) at 10 a.m.