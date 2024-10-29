ESC TO CLOSE

Rappers Havoc and Prodigy from the group Mobb Deep make an appearance on MTV 2 Presents Sucker Free Week on April 6, 2006 in New York City.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images.

Havoc Says New Mobb Deep Album With Unreleased Prodigy Verses Is “70 Percent Done”

It looks like we could be getting a new LP from Havoc and Prodigy in the near-ish future.

Seven years after Prodigy’s untimely death, it looks like a new Mobb Deep album is on the way.

Speaking with Elliott Wilson on the eponymous HipHopDX podcast, Havoc explained that he’d been working on a new Mobb LP, which features at least one guest appearance from Prodigy’s daughter, Santana Fox, and, of course, bars from P himself.

"[It’s got] verses you've never heard from Prodigy, original tracks — I wish I could let you hear the whole thing. It's crazy," Havoc explained. "I would say it's about 70 percent done. Still just gotta get a few features."

Elsewhere in the interview, he calls Prodigy’s daughter a “beast” after saying they’d been in the studio together. Hav also says the LP will be whittled down from 25 tracks to the best 10, and there will be two bonus tracks. There’s not yet a release date, but it could be coming.

The as-of-yet-untitled Mobb Deep album would be the duo’s first since 2014’s The Infamous Mobb Deep. The pair had released eight albums before Prodigy’s death on June 20, 2017. He had been hospitalized after performing in Las Vegas, where the heat during a meet-and-greet aggravated his sickle cell anemia condition. While hospitalized, he died due to accidental choking.

Still, Prodigy’s voice, especially his work with Havoc, lives on, and it will speak again on their forthcoming new album. See what Havoc has to say about the new Mobb Deep album for yourself below.

