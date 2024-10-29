Havoc Says New Mobb Deep Album With Unreleased Prodigy Verses Is “70 Percent Done”

Seven years after Prodigy’s untimely death , it looks like a new Mobb Deep album is on the way.

Speaking withon the eponymous HipHopDX podcast, Havoc explained that he’d been working on a new Mobb LP, which features at least one guest appearance from Prodigy’s daughter,, and, of course, bars from P himself.

"[It’s got] verses you've never heard from Prodigy, original tracks — I wish I could let you hear the whole thing. It's crazy," Havoc explained. "I would say it's about 70 percent done. Still just gotta get a few features."

Elsewhere in the interview, he calls Prodigy’s daughter a “beast” after saying they’d been in the studio together. Hav also says the LP will be whittled down from 25 tracks to the best 10, and there will be two bonus tracks. There’s not yet a release date, but it could be coming.

The as-of-yet-untitled Mobb Deep album would be the duo’s first since 2014’s The Infamous Mobb Deep. The pair had released eight albums before Prodigy’s death on June 20, 2017. He had been hospitalized after performing in Las Vegas, where the heat during a meet-and-greet aggravated his sickle cell anemia condition. While hospitalized, he died due to accidental choking.

Still, Prodigy’s voice, especially his work with Havoc, lives on, and it will speak again on their forthcoming new album. See what Havoc has to say about the new Mobb Deep album for yourself below.