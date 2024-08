There’s No Marvel Cinematic Universe Without Blade

In Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s one superhero in particular whose appearance serves as a reminder of their foundational contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) being what it is today: Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

Snipes reprising his role as Blade in the new Deadpool flick almost 26 years after he made his debut as the character in New Line Cinema’s Blade (1998) is both a homecoming and a reminder of his underrated legacy as a key contributor to the superhero movie boom. As Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds reminded us, it was 1998’s Blade that spurred the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today. As the media franchise has grown, those who’ve followed its trajectory are well aware of the many Marvel movies from multiple film production studios that came before it and played a part in its creation. And arguably none of them are as important as Blade.