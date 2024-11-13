Kevin Feige Assures Fans That Blade "Will Be Coming To The MCU"

Despite the Blade reboot being removed from Marvel’s calendar last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has guaranteed to fans that the character will have its day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him,” he said, according to a translation from Deadline . “And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You’re up to date on what’s going on. But I can tell you that the character will be coming to the MCU.”

Now, although slightly reassuring, Feige’s response isn’t exactly clear on whether Blade will still get his own standalone movie or just be introduced through something else when he makes his proper debut in the MCU. And even though Feige mentioned Mahershala Ali, who is supposed to play the vampire hunter for the reboot, who knows if he’ll still want to play the character when that time comes.

This would be unfortunate, considering Ali did get to tease some of his take on Blade in a voice-only, offscreen appearance during an Eternals post-credits scene.

Blade has gone through development hell basically ever since Ali was announced as its titular star at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. From directors leaving and being replaced to the film’s script needing multiple revisions , the once highly anticipated reboot is arguably no more, especially since it’s been taken off Marvel’s calendar.

Aside from Ali’s brief Eternals appearance, Blade’s only other appearance in the MCU has been by Wesley Snipes reprising the role in Deadpool & Wolverine.