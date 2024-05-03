Madlib Connects With Your Old Droog and Black Thought for “REEKYOD”

Whenever Madlib shows up, it’s time to pay attention. This time around, the timelessly talented producer is dropping a single of his own, featuring two of rap’s sharpest MC’s. The new song is “REEKYOD,” where Your Old Droog and Black Thought exchange bars over yet another funk-filled Madlib production. Black Thought opens the show with bars like “The Roots Crew flew to the moon and did a show there / My coat made of camel, the slacks is made from mohair” displaying the effortless cool he’s become known for. Your Old Droog has the last verse, rhyming, “Heard somebody say Droog is not a complete artist / You better off trusting a man with three barbers,” weaving together clever lyricism with his sense of humor.

Black Thought shared his thoughts on the song in a press release: "This is strictly for the honorees. Madlib is in his bag per usual and YOD is more than a force to be reckoned with.” Droog followed up, adding in some info about an upcoming project: “To be able to spar with one of the greatest MC’s on a beat by the greatest producer is a dream come true. Look out for the Madlib x YOD album coming soon.” “REEKYOD” is on all platforms now, and is Madlib’s first release on his label, Madlib Invasion.