LL Cool J Returns With Q-Tip-Produced Single, "Saturday Night Special"

One of the key parts of becoming legendary at anything is to be dedicated to it. The long days and nights, ups and downs, and time spent honing your craft has to be worth it. LL Cool J’s love and commitment to hip-hop explains why he’s remained relevant in the space for years, even as he became famous for his acting chops. LL has always supported the genre, whether it’s with his music, or his company Rock The Bells, which produces merch, tours, radio shows, and more. LL Cool J is back, with a new Q-Tip -produced single, “Saturday Night Special,” alongside Fat Joe and Rick Ross.

LL sounds great on “Saturday Night Special,” dropping two verses about the kind of people you meet in the street, and how to survive around them. Rick Ross has the second verse, where he rhymes about his lavish lifestyle and meteoric rise and Fat Joe has the last one, reminding the world of how sharp of an emcee he still is. All three rappers bought it on “Saturday Night Special,” and it feels like it comes from a mutual respect for each other’s talent.

LL also plans to follow this up with a forthcoming album, so be on the lookout for that. Watch the “Saturday Night Special” video below.