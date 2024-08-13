Lil Yachty Says He Can Write a Better Verse Than Joe Budden. Is He Right?

Lil Yachty and Joe Budden might have been situational opps years ago, but the world of rapper podcasting has a way of creating full-circle moments. Years after famously scolding Lil Boat during an episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle , Budden pulled up on a recent episode of Yachty and MitchGoneMad's A Safe Place Podcast to chop it up, and during the convo, Yachty bet that he could outrap Budden.

It all began when Yachty asked Budden if he still got bars off. Budden said he didn’t, but that he could if he wanted to, because for him, it’s like riding a bike. From there, Boat asked if Budden believed he could write a better verse than him. They then went back-and-forth about beat choice, with Boat poking fun at Budden’s relatively old school sensibilities, and Budden calling out Yachty’s love of video game beats. This part of the convo climaxed when Yachty brought up an Alchemist beat and said he could best Budden even without sleep.