Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
Okayplayer Goes Record Shopping With Quelle Chris
Grammy-nominated producer and rapper Quelle Chris discusses his production style and the art of sampling.
Vinyl is super popular now, and new and old albums are dropping on the medium all the time. But to cop vinyl requires some touch and magic, especially if you aren't seeking anything specific. Crate-digging, or to the uninitiated, vinyl shopping, has long been part of the music fan experience. Digging takes on a different energy when it’s an artist or producer doing it, as they are usually seeking something they can use for inspiration (or outright sampling). Rapper/producer Quelle Chris, In collaboration with OkayFuture Labs, heads to Brooklyn’s Legacy DUMBO Record Shop to pick up a few records.
Quelle Chris in Brooklyn’s Legacy DUMBO Record Shop.
Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
Looking for albums to chop up and sample, Quelle discusses his production style and the things he’s learned along the way. “The thing about sampling is, you discover so much of the world,” he explains. “You learn so much about cultures of everything, just by diving all the way in.” He then goes on to discuss the beat pack that he made for OkayFuture Labs, alongside Chris Keys. “Me and Chris were working on the sample pack, I think we wanna make like, something that felt like an urban touchstone pitches, '95 to '98 feel, but ultimately where we ended up landing was a little more, the crime drama era of Chinese and Japanese feel.”Watch the video below, and buy Quelle Chris and Chris Keys sample/beat pack here.
