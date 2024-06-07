Okayplayer Goes Record Shopping With Quelle Chris

Vinyl is super popular now, and new and old albums are dropping on the medium all the time. But to cop vinyl requires some touch and magic, especially if you aren't seeking anything specific. Crate-digging, or to the uninitiated, vinyl shopping, has long been part of the music fan experience. Digging takes on a different energy when it’s an artist or producer doing it, as they are usually seeking something they can use for inspiration (or outright sampling). Rapper/producer Quelle Chris, In collaboration with OkayFuture Labs, heads to Brooklyn’s Legacy DUMBO Record Shop to pick up a few records.

Quelle Chris in Brooklyn’s Legacy DUMBO Record Shop. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.