Common and Pete Rock Connect for “Wise Up”

This is one project that we have been waiting on for a while, and it looks like the rollout is finally beginning. Two heroes of the true school are connecting for a heavily anticipated collab project — Common will be handling the lyrical duties and Soul Brother #1, Pete Rock, is going to be handling the boards.

The first single, that just dropped, is “Wise Up” and it’s an upbeat boom-bap offering featuring precise cuts and scratches on the hook and energetic horns and riffs. Basically it’s Pete Rock doing what he does best and Common skating over the track effortlessly with quality bars and entendres.