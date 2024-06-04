2024 Roots Picnic Recap: A Stunning Sonic Spectacle in Philly

As the crowd filed into Fairmount Park in Philadelphia for the sold out Roots Picnic, the vibrant tone for the day was set and remained uplifted throughout the weekend.

Day 1: Nas, Sexyy Red and Jill Scott Bring Out Crowds Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Redman performs at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31.

The festivities began early and with so many acts to get through, there were people everywhere taking full advantage of everything the picnic had to offer. Artists like Marsha Ambrosius, BLK Odyssey, Q, and OT7 Quanny started the day off right with their performances, and everyone was warmed up enough to move into the next set of legends taking the stage. J. Period’s live mixtape brought huge names to the stage, like Black Thought, Method Man, Redman, and a special surprise appearance from A$AP Ferg.

From left to right, Black Thought, Redman and Method Man perform at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. From that point on, people were packed into the park for the upcoming performances leading up to the highly anticipated closing act. Sexyy Red and Nas brought out the masses on their respective stages, and the vibes remained high until Miss Jill Scott took the stage to end the night on a high note.

Jill Scott performs with Tierra Wack at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Philadelphia’s mayor, Cherelle Parker, introduced Jill Scott, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd as she expressed her thankfulness and happiness to be back in her hometown. Gracing the audience with classic songs like “A Long Walk” and “Hate On Me”, her gifts for the night were just beginning! During her performance of “You Got Me”, she welcomed Black Thought back to the stage, and the two shared a heartfelt moment reflecting on the meaning of the song and how much their lives had changed because of it. Scott also surprised the audience with a new song, called “Norf Philly” and brought out Tierra Whack as the featured artist on the track. Between the fire bars from the both of them, we definitely can’t wait for the official song to come out. It was clear that Jilly From Philly didn’t want to leave the stage, and after a second encore, the crowd finally began to make their way out of the park to do it all over again the next day.

Day 2: The Roots’ NOLA Inspired Drumline With Weezy in Attendance Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Leon Thomas performs at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31.

With Day 1 surpassing everyone’s expectations, no one could accurately predict what amazing feats were on the horizon for the second day of the Roots Picnic. Country newcomer Shaboozey brought out a good crowd that was more than ready to dance. Multifaceted producer, singer and songwriter, Leon Thomas wowed audiences with his emotional and touching lyrics, bringing the nostalgia factor that younger audiences definitely appreciated. Robert Glasper kept the audience enchanted with his melodic rhythms and Yebba left people amazed with her insane gift of vocal agility. Glasper also brought out two very special guests, Neo-Soul legend Bilal and The Roots’ James Poyser.

The Roots perform at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Adam Blackstone had the crowd singing their hearts out with the help of Fantasia and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to take the people to church! Meanwhile, Wale brought a dense crowd to the Presser stage, and he kept his fans entertained with classic songs and energetic crowd surfing. Babyface and Gunna graced the main stage, enjoying themselves in their respective acts — the crowd went crazy whenever they heard their favorite songs from both artists. The legend, Andre 3000, brought his flute along for the ride as he delivered soulful performances from his recent instrumental album, New Blue Sun. By this time, night had begun to fall and everyone was ready to get to the closing act of the weekend.

Andre 3000 performs at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 31. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Through an unexpected back entrance, Questlove peeked through the narrow path, banging a drum and leading a New Orleans style second line to get the show of the night started. Trombone Shorty found his way in the line, and the musicians made their way to the stage, hyping up the crowd as they passed them. The stage presence of the Roots was impeccable, and there was never a dull moment with them on stage. PJ Morton and Lloyd joined the iconic band on stage, and soon after, it was time for Black Thought to welcome Lil Wayne for his electric performance. The crowd seemed to know every song that he threw at them, and Weezy was more than appreciative of the love that his fans had been giving him over the course of his career. As Wayne closed the night with a speech of love, humility, and gratefulness, the 2024 Roots Picnic was cemented as a success of epic proportions.