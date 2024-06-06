Cop Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Vinyl at Okayplayer Shop
Pre-orders for Cowboy Carter by Beyonce are now available at the OKP Shop.
If there’s anyone who knows how to move the needle, it’s Beyoncé. As a generational talent who has found success in multiple genres, getting a copy of her albums is a wise idea. Now that vinyl have had a resurgence over the last few years, the Houston songstress has made more of her work available on wax. Her most recent vinyl release is Cowboy Carter, the late March release where B puts her spin on country music, by both nodding to its past and highlighting its future. Okayplayer has the Cowboy Carter vinyl available for pre-sale in our shop.
Coming in at 27 tracks across 2 double-sided, 180-gram vinyl discs, Beyonce’s Cowboy Cartershows the musical legend reinventing herself, fully delving into country music. The packaging includes printed sleeves, along with a 40-page booklet, which contains exclusive images. The album itself also has an incredible balance of featured acts. Expect to hear country legends like Linda Martell, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, along with modern budding stars in the genre, like Willie Jones, Shaboozey and Tanner Adell. Pre-order your copy ofCowboy Carter here — the official street release date is June 28.
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter vinyl. Photo courtesy of Okshop.
