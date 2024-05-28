Roots Picnic 2024: The Okayplayer Primer

Get ready, as Roots Picnic 2024 is just a few days away. The performances are from June 1 to 2, and feature artists across genres and generations, a little something for everyone. Headlined by Jill Scott, Lil Wayne and The Roots, Nas, Gunna, Andre 3000 and Babyface, plus supporting acts like Wale, The-Dream, Sexxy Red, Leon Thomas and more, this year’s bill is one of a kind. Need a refresher on some of the acts who will be taking the stage? Look no further, Okayplayer has your back.

The Headliners

Jill Scott

The hometown heroine, Jilly from Philly embodies R&B and is a vital part of the neo-soul movement. She’ll be bringing a discography that spans nearly three decades to the Roots Picnic stage

Lil Wayne and The Roots

Everybody knows Weezy. Straight outta New Orleans, the living legend heads to Roots Picnic, backed by the Roots Crew. Wayne’s catalog is incredible; teaming him up with such a talented crew of musicians is the perfect recipe.

Nas

Considering his genre-defining debut album, Illmatic, is 30 (!) years old, and his recent albums with Hit-Boy are critically acclaimed, Nas has beaten Father Time. Roots Picnic attendees are in for a treat, as he’s still as sharp as ever, with many classic songs under his belt.

Gunna

One of the bonafide stars in modern rap, Gunna’s brand of catchy luxury rap with self-introspection just under the surface has separated him from his peers. He’s also coming off the release of his latest album, One of Wun. Gunna is technically skilled, knows how to make a hit, and most importantly, knows how to have fun.

Andre 3000 (Presents New Blue Sun Live)

Known as one of the best rappers of all time as a solo act and member of the duo Outkast, Andre 3000 threw a curveball last November and released New Blue Sun. This album featured him as a flutist, not an MC; he received tons of support for his latest endeavor.

The Best of R&B and Beyond

Babyface

Whether it’s with his voice, his pen, or his work behind the boards, Babyface is an all-timer. Still creating today after putting in decades of work in R&B, Babyface simply loves music, and that is reflected in everything he touches.

Robert Glasper and Yebba

Over the years, Robert Glasper has fashioned himself into one of the biggest names in jazz, thanks to his skills with the piano, songwriting, and production. Yebba is one of the purest voices in R&B and soul and a previous collaborator with Glasper. These two teaming up are sure to be a treat.

Marsha Ambrosius

The British R&B singer who is just as revered for her vocal talents as she is for her pen, Marsha Ambrosius has been a force for a long time. Equipped with plenty of beloved songs from her past and a forthcoming album, Marsha Ambrosius is sure to impress.

Adam Blackstone and Fantasia

The pairing of Adam Blackstone, a world-renowned musical director and multi-instrumentalist, with one of the most talented vocalists of our time, Fantasia, is truly special. Blackstone’s distinct sound and Fantasia’s packed discography will make this a great show, in a lineup full of them.

Muni Long

Longtime singer and songwriter Muni Long, who has found huge hits over the last two years in “Hrs and Hrs” and “Made For Me,” is one of the more diverse talents in R&B. There isn’t a sound she can’t do, and she’s proven that throughout her career, both on the mic and as a writer for others.

October London

A soul singer who is bringing the sounds of soul’s past peaks to the modern era, October London’s style is refreshing, as is his clear and powerful voice. This is soul music, in its purest sense.

The-Dream

A man who needs no introduction, the chances that The-Dream had a hand in your favorite R&B songs, are high. He has plenty of fan favorites to perform at Roots Picnic and is an excellent showman. Make sure you catch his set.

BLK ODYSSY

There’s nothing BLK ODYSSY can’t do. A modern vision of funk, BLK ODYSSY’s songwriting, and vocal chops have made him a name to watch. His set at Roots Picnic has the potential to be a huge moment for him.

Hip-Hop: Then & Now

Sexxy Red

One of the biggest names in rap’s women-led renaissance, Sexxy Red’s infectious singles (plus her latest album, In Sexyy We Trust) and one-of-one personality is why she’s everywhere you look. A Sexxy Red set is sure to be a good time, and her raucous brand of trap/party rap is full of her distinct sense of humor and frank thoughts on sex.

0T7 Quanny

Buzzing online and in the underground scene, 2024 is feeling like OT7 Quanny’s breakthrough year. A workhorse of a rapper, Quanny has plenty of his dark yet catchy street rap to offer, and considering he’s a Philly native, this will be a big day for him.

Cam’ron

Legendary MC and the leader of Harlem rap crew The Diplomats, Cam’ron has been an incredible rapper for a very long time. Now more known as a personality and podcaster, he still has the very same magic that helped his music career take off in the late ‘90s.

Funk Flex

A hip-hop mainstay who has dominated tri-state radio at Hot 97 for decades, Funk Flex is an important figure in hip-hop’s history. He’s still got the touch on the turntables, so expect his set to be an entertaining run through classic and modern hip-hop.

Wale

A DMV rap pioneer and hitmaker, Wale’s ability to make memorable rap songs and also fully embrace R&B is something to be celebrated. Roots Picnic is the perfect event for him, as his long line of big songs and lyrical pedigree will shine here.

Smino

Cooking up a brand of funk and R&B-infused hip-hop, Smino’s style is unique. His versatility and clever lyrics (and underrated technical skill) have consistently kept him relevant; he loves the craft and always finds a way to come back sounding fresh.

Backyard Band with Scarface and Amerie

Backyard Band are simply put, gogo and DMV royalty. This highly talented band supporting rap legend Scarface and the DC songstress Amerie is a one-of-one performance.