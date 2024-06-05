Albums We’re Excited to Hear in June

June officially kicks off summer, and as always, music is very important during the warmer months. This month is packed with big releases, from classic hip-hop, Afrobeats, modern R&B, breezy dance jams and more. Read further for the latest on new drops from Kaytranada, NxWorries, Tems, Kehlani and more.

Kaytranada — ‘Timeless’ Dropping on June 7, Canadian producer Kaytranada is here to take the summer over with his new album, Timeless. Long known for his ability to take electronic music and turn it into whatever genre he wants, Kaytranada has earned all of the hype surrounding his name. This forthcoming release is also packed with guest stars, including Rochelle Jordan, Don Toliver, Childish Gambino, Dawn Richard, Tinashe and more. He has also dropped two singles with “Lover/Friend” featuring Rochelle Jordan, and “Stuntin” featuring Channel Tres.

NxWorries — ‘Why Lawd?’ Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge form the duo NxWorries, and their latest album, Why Lawd? comes out on June 7. Their first album since their 2016 debut Yes Lawd!, the return of NxWorries has been a long time coming. NxWorries has already fed the fans with two recent singles; “86Sentra” and “FromHere.” They are also bringing a few friends along, so look out for appearances from Charlie Wilson, H.E.R., Snoop Dogg and a few other collaborators.

Tems — ‘Born in the Wild’ Rising to become one of Afrobeats biggest stars, Tems’ buzz is at a fever pitch. Expect her to reach another level with the release of her debut album, Born In The Wild, on June 7. Mostly mum on details outside of the single “Love Me JeJe”, the album’s tracklist and guest appearances aren’t out, but expect this album to land loudly when it drops.

Normani — ‘Dopamine’ The release of Normani’s debut album has been a long and winding road, but all of that comes to a close on June 14. That day marks the release of the R&B singer's album, Dopamine. Currently supported by the single “1:59” featuring Gunna, this is a big moment for Normani, with many fans waiting to hear what she has up her sleeve.

Kehlani — ‘Crash’ Becoming one of the more popular acts in R&B and pop since the early to mid 2010s, Kehlani has taken her sound to new heights over time. Her latest album, Crash, drops on June 7, and she’s bringing her activism to the forefront alongside it. Following the first single “After Hours,” her next single “Next 2 U” will be promoted via merch, created by a Palestinian artist named Mjalli. All proceeds from said merch will go to Operation Olive Branch, an initiative that supports the Palestinian, Sudanese and Congolese people as they each face genocides and conflicts.