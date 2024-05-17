As always, various styles flow through hip-hop, and the cool, laid-back rapper is truly a hit right now. Anycia is making waves in that realm, out of the crop of newer artists. Her music emanates cool, as she lists off stories of getting paid, moving on from men who don’t reach her criteria, and her impressive rise as an artist.

Atlanta has long been the center of fresh talent in hip-hop, and this 26-year-old native is just starting her run, with her weeks-old album Princess Pop That in tow. It all started with a decision to do music full-time last year; success can come fast, and Anycia is a shining example of such.

Okayplayer: Where are you from?

Anycia: I'm from the south side of Atlanta. But I'm really from just Atlanta in general because I lived on the north side, the south side, the east side, the west side, every side of Georgia. I’ve lived in every nook and cranny. So I'm an Atlanta girl.

Who did you grow up listening to?

A little bit of everybody. My mom is from LA, so I listened to Bone Thugs and Harmony, Cherish, Usher, 112. I listen to a little bit of everything, then I still listen to my Luther Vandross and Teena Marie, Fantasia.

How did you get into making music?

Let me tell you, I've been doing it. I had been doing music but I wasn't taking myself or it seriously at all. I feel like people try to do deep shit like, ‘Oh my god, music was just my calling. I felt it in my soul and God came to me.’ No, baby. I was working a motherfucking job at a daycare. I was tired. The kids were bad as fuck, okay? But the damn daycare was too much — working from Monday to Friday. Friday night, I was leaving from there and going to the club from Friday to Sunday — working as a waitress and a bottle girl, waitress and a hostess. I was tired. exhausted. And I was not happy. That was last year.

Then my car started breaking down, oil leaking, it was too much. I had to figure something else out. And I was doing music and this stuff but I was like, ‘Why am I just going for fun? I need to drop some music.’ Then I started dropping music, got good feedback, and I woke up and I was that bitch. I was always that bitch, but now I'm different. I'm on a different level of being that bitch.

How long had you been making music when you made that choice?

Growing up, my dad's side of the family, they all sing and stuff. They wanted me to be a singer. My mom still... she just said that today. I had to hang up on her because today she called me like, "’You should start singing on your hooks.’ I'm like, ‘Mommy, I can sing. You should start being quiet so you can get a Corvette. How about that?’

I used to sing a lot and play the piano. Whenever I would sing I would be doing covers, other people's songs, and then once I got into the studio and tried to do my R&B song, baby, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life. Because sliding down the wall about a man and crying and dying, it just ain't never been in me. I'm more of a fuck a nigga type of girl. I was rapping, and then I was doing a little auto-tune and melodic type songs and shit like that. And then one day, I just went up in the studio and made a song and I liked the way it sounded, and I just went from there.

What was your breakthrough song?

The song that gave me kind of my big break was a song called “So What?” But I never dropped it (officially) because I guess it had to get cleared by Ciara's team. So I've been begging, begging, ‘Please, Ciara. Please. I'll watch the babies and everything. I'll watch the kids on date night. Come on. Fuck with me, C.’ I'm all about doing shit the right way because, I'm a fan of Ciara. I want her blessing because that's her shit. And one day, I hope that I can get me a Ciara feature, so I ain't trying to fuck it up.

I had a GoPro. Broke as hell with a GoPro and a crooked weave, okay? I used to take the GoPro with me and my friends. And then my friend Reggie just put a bunch of the clips together for me and I put it on Twitter and it just got a crazy amount of feedback. It was crazy. I got good-ass feedback for a song that wasn't even out. That’s the song that kind of put me on a label tour. During my label tour, I made “BRB” with Internet Money. From there, I dropped the song not really thinking much of it; my manager and stuff was like, ‘That's the song. Everybody going to love that song.’ And everybody loved it.