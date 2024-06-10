Teezo Touchdown Continues His Quest for Greatness

In the last four years, no other artist has displayed as much artistic growth as Teezo Touchdown. From colossal features with hip-hop heavyweights like Drake, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott, to propelling himself to a leading role in today’s alternative rap milieu, Touchdown is in full motion towards the apex of his burgeoning career.

Teezo Touchdown performs at Irving Plaza in New York City on June 6, 2024. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. On June 6, he brought his unabashed enthusiasm and positive energy to Irving Plaza, and it didn’t disappoint. Kicking off the show, rising music creator, TikTok star and founder of “That Good S**t,” Annabelle Kline delivered the ultimate turn-up playlist to get the audience hyped. She even paid homage to the man of the hour by hosting a “Teezo” inspired game of trivia for the crowd.

Teezo Touchdown performs at Irving Plaza in New York City on June 6, 2024. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. In his signature spirit of defying normal convention, Teezo recorded a low frills, iPhone style video premiering his upcoming music video for “Area Codes,” a song that has yet to officially be released to the general public. During his initial act, he showcased a candid clip which featured him detailing anecdotes about how he gained inspiration from a fellow artist in the sphere of experimental music, Jean Dawson. He also spoke about how Trippie Redd called him to come to L.A. earlier in his career and what that gesture meant to him.

Teezo Touchdown performs at Irving Plaza in New York City on June 6, 2024. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. After the visuals, Teezo launched his setlist for the evening with a live rendition of “Careful,” which is one of the earlier hits of his career. Accompanied by striking background visuals, and eccentric clothing changes, he powered through an eclectic tracklist filled with hits from past to present. In a matter of two hours, Touchdown was able to reaffirm his status as one of the most dynamic, emerging acts on today’s music scene. We’re excited to see the continuing evolution of this special, one-of-a-kind artist.