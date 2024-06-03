ESC TO CLOSE

​Philadelphia rapper Loji poses for a photo.

Photo by Cavalier.

Philadelphia Rapper Loji is Here to Motivate the Game

Philadelphia-based rapper and artist Lojii has developed a gritty and soulful sound that reshapes the mold of what we expect from emcees from the 215.

If you have been an attentive listener to the gems often labeled as "lo fi" by former streaming curators, then chances are you heard one of Lojii's audible gems along with hundreds of thousands of other listeners. Some herald his "Due Rent" release, with fellow Philadelphian Swarvy, as an indie classic from the pair's stint in the West Coast. We were able to catch up with Lojii fresh off his "$TARTER_PACK" drop with Alexander Spit and his appearance with Cavalier at the OKP Studio to learn more about his recent release and motivational offering.

Meet Lojii : The Philadelphia Rapper Who Is Here To Motivate The Game

