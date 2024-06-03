Philadelphia Rapper Loji is Here to Motivate the Game

If you have been an attentive listener to the gems often labeled as "lo fi" by former streaming curators, then chances are you heard one of Lojii's audible gems along with hundreds of thousands of other listeners. Some herald his "Due Rent" release, with fellow Philadelphian Swarvy, as an indie classic from the pair's stint in the West Coast. We were able to catch up with Lojii fresh off his "$TARTER_PACK" drop with Alexander Spit and his appearance with Cavalier at the OKP Studio to learn more about his recent release and motivational offering.

Meet Lojii : The Philadelphia Rapper Who Is Here To Motivate The Game