From now until the middle of October, it’s National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Now, before we continue, let’s have a quick lesson: although used interchangeably, Hispanic and Latino have different meanings. Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish or are descended from Spanish-speaking populations, while Latino refers to people who are from or descended from people from Latin America.

With that said, the celebration is used in America to highlight the contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities. So, in honor of the commemoration, we’re highlighting 10 classic songs from the ‘90s made by Latin rappers across the country. From California’s Kid Frost to New York’s Hurricane G, these artists and their songs aren’t just classics because of the success some of them achieved, but because they contributed to the growing legacy of Latin hip-hop not just in the United States but abroad.

Kid Frost, “La Raza” “Chicano — and I’m brown and proud.” It’s a declaration said in Kid Frost’s first verse on “La Raza” that undeniably captures what his most beloved song is about. Accompanied by a sample of El Chicano’s “Viva Tirado,” Frost raps in both English and Spanish on “La Raza,” as he coolly offers bars on why he’s not one to be messed with — especially those that aren’t even backed up by their own barrios.

Hurricane G, “Underground Lockdown” The opening of the first verse says it all: “Hurricane G to the rescue, here to bless you with the bilingual special.” What was great about the late Hurricane G, an American rapper of Puerto Rican descent who passed away in 2022, was her attack as an MC . She was unrelenting, her flow abrupt and sharp as if she was trading blows with whatever instrumental she was rapping on. “Underground Lockdown” is a great example of this, with the rapper boldly proclaiming in her last verse: “Lyrically higher than ten spliffs, when I spit the gift / No crews, clicks, firms, squads or mafia dips could fuck with.”

A Lighter Shade of Brown, “On A Sunday Afternoon” When tasked with making their own version of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s “Summertime” by their manager , A Lighter Shade of Brown’s ODM (One Dope Mexican) and the late DTTX (Don’t Try to Xerox) came up with a song inspired by weekend hangs at the park with their friends and family: “On A Sunday Afternoon.” Over a template of sampled feel-good oldies — from The Rascals’ “Groovin’” to the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You)” — the Mexican-American rap group tells the story of drinking beers with friends and eating grilled carne asada as kids play on a merry-go-round. In a sense, the song became A Lighter Shade of Brown’s own oldies classic, becoming one of the group’s most successful songs.

Big Pun, “Super Lyrical” feat. Black Thought Alongside the great Black Thought, the late Big Pun holds his own on “Super Lyrical,” a standout from his debut album, Capital Punishment. The Puerto Rican-American rapper’s “mathematical madness” on the track is a complex lyrical equation: “Ayo, my murderous rap verbal attack is actual fact

Tactical tracks match perfectly with graphical stats

Half of you lack the magical dap of tragical rap

That tackles you back and shackles and laughs at you”

Backed by a chorus made up of Biggie and Canibus samples — “lyrically I’m supposed to represent” from the former’s “One More Chance” and “niggas tell you I’m nice with the blah-blah-blah” from the latter’s “It’s Logic” — “Super Lyrical” is a back-and-forth bar-off between Pun and Thought.

Fat Joe, “Flow Joe” With his debut and lead single, “Flow Joe,” Fat Joe had something to prove — and he did exactly that on this track. Backed by a menacingly cool instrumental made by legendary producer Diamond D, Fat Joe, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, smoothly compares his powerful raps to heavyweight champion Livingstone Bramble, says he’s making money like Italian mobster Lucky Luciano, and boldly declares, “Now in '93, it's all about the Fat Man.”

Chino XL, “No Complex” Some questionable lines aside, Chino XL gives some great wordplay on “No Complex.” Taken from his debut album, Here to Save You All, the late Puerto Rican rapper starts off the song with two memorable lines: “It's your complex that rips and wrecks your confidence / Creates paranoias inside of your mind when you rhyme.” And from there, he offers some other great ones, including this delightfully brazen one: “I'm rough as Hell, crush your crew, turn you into beetles / Eat a porcupine, puh, spit out the needles.”

Latin Alliance, “What Is An American?” A track from a self-titled one-off collaboration album between Latino rappers, “What Is An American?” is something of a political track from Mexican American rapper A.L.T. It’s a strong song, with A.L.T. not only referencing his descent — Mexican and French — but also speaking on ongoing issues undocumented immigrants face in this country, rapping: “I see a brother-man, you know, a Mexican

Tryna feed his family the best that he can

And on the street corner trying to make a quick buck

Down on his luck

But rich folks don't give a fuck

Cause he got no social security card

Or a right to work in the state but he's willing to work hard”

Cypress Hill, “Latin Lingo” With three out of four of the group’s members being Latino — Sen Dog is Cuban American, Eric Bobo is Puerto Rican American and B-Real is Mexican and Cuban American — “Latin Lingo” is something of an anthem from Cypress Hill. But what’s great about the song is how Sen Dog and B-Real both start some of their verses in English, only to end certain lines in Spanish. Like this one from Sen Dog: “Peace to Mellow and Frost en el deporte!

Sen Dog is not a kid, a veterano

I'm down! Another proud Hispano

One of the many of the Latin de éste año”

Mellow Man Ace, “Mentirosa” His lone hit single, Mellow Man Ace’s “Mentirosa” showcased just how talented the Cuban Rapper — who also happens to be the brother of Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog — is. Similar to Cypress Hill’s “Latin Lingo,” “Mentirosa” finds Mellow Man switching back and forth between Spanish and English in his verses as he confronts a cheating girlfriend.