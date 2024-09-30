Chino XL’s Family Reveals Rapper’s Cause of Death

Back in July, the family of Chino XL announced that the rapper had died . Now, they have revealed the cause of his death.

According to TMZ , the Puerto Rican MC died by suicide, with the family saying in a statement:

“With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life. It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive.”