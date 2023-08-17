Ebro Says Record Labels Are Prioritizing Afrobeats & Latin Music Over Rap

Radio personality and DJ Ebro Darden thinks hip-hop has fallen off despite the culture reaching its 50th anniversary. Giving his hot take on Twitter, the Ebro In the Morning co-host said that he received a call regarding rap’s alleged troubled future, and that record labels are placing importance on Afrobeats and Latin music.

Although hip-hop has made strides in the underground and mainstream, there has not been a No. 1 hip-hop song on the Billboard charts, aside from Latto’s appearance on “Seven” with BTS member Jungkook. Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape was the first rap album of 2023 to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, followed by Travis Scott’s Utopia.

Prior to his tweet made on Thursday (August 17), Darden had more critiques for rap artists, calling out some for not ‘thanking’ the culture despite their successes. One month prior, Darden went after Drake, the second highest-selling rapper of all-time (behind Eminem) for allegedly staying silent on social issues regarding African-Americans.

“Y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” Darden said on Apple’s Rap Life Review show. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

Regardless, Drake is still moving forth with his It’s All A Blur Tour with opening acts 21 Savage and Sexyy Red, while other rappers have recently canceled their planned tours

