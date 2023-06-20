Watch the Pilot Episode of Kanye West’s 2000s HBO Pitch, 'A Little Inappropriate'

Kanye West wanted to jump into television in the late-2000s. On Monday (June 19), the pilot episode of West’s planned HBO show A Little Inappropriate, hit YouTube, fashioned after long-running HBO situational comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

According to Far Out Magazine, the rapper – who was then in his Graduation era – sought to recreate his own version of Curb Your Enthusiasm after watching one season of the show. Hearing about West’s plan, CYE director Larry Charles partnered with the rapper on the show’s outline, although the rest would require improvisation.

Comedian, actor, writer and producer Wyatt Cenac, who starred in the Inappropriate pilot episode recalled that West wasn’t a skilled improviser to Vulture in 2013. “Kanye knew he wasn’t a good improviser,” Cenac told the publication. “He’d read something that Seinfeld said about surrounding himself with better talent and that he would rise to the occasion. And so that was his hope.”

But West still attempted to land the dark humor, making crude jokes to a terminally ill child patient in the first and only episode of Inappropriate. After discovering that the fan isn’t actually sick, West is met with the kid thinking he's a better rapper than the 24-time Grammy-winner.

Also cast in Inappropriate were CYE stars JB Smoove and Jeff Garlin, rapper GLC and designer Don C. According to reports, interviews from Cornel West, Nelson George and Professor Boyce Watkins were also recorded for Inappropriate, but HBO wanted more of West, who had gotten busier between his music career and creative endeavors. Although HBO would ultimately pass on the show, Ye fans can still relive his Inappropriate humor.

Watch the pilot episode below.