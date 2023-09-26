Tracks from Kanye West & Dr. Dre’s ‘Jesus Is King 2’ Surface Online

Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s leaked Jesus Is King 2 caught fans by surprise on Tuesday morning (Saturday 26). Surfacing on various online platforms like YouTube and Reddit, the 15-track project mainly consists of Dre’s remixed versions of West’s tracks from its 2019 predecessor Jesus Is King.

Appearing on the project are Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, Marsha Ambrosius, and Eminem, who features on “Use This Gospel,” which later made the tracklist for DJ Khaled’s God Did.

Jesus Is King 2 was first announced by West in November 2019 on his Twitter account, although all his tweets were wiped in the aftermath of it being temporarily deactivated last December. While holding a Sunday Service event at Greater Emmanuel Temple Church in Lynwood, California in December 2019, West joked that it took making a gospel album to collaborate with Dre, although the Compton-born rapper and producer is a secular artist.

“Jesus Is King is my first clean album,” West told the crowd. “I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest.”

In 2021, West’s Dre-produced unreleased song “Glory” appeared in a Beats Studio Buds commercial, but that year, the 24-time Grammy-winner dropped his tenth studio album, Donda. The following year, Donda 2 was released exclusively to West’s Stem Player.



Jesus Is King 2 isn’t the only music to leak from West this month. Last Thursday (September 21), a 35-minute visual album titled Donda: With Child made its unofficial debut. Audio clips of West’s late mother, Donda West, are played throughout, along with unreleased music – or released without West – featuring Pusha T, James Blake, Big Sean, Sheck Wes, and more. Travis Scott’s “God’s Country” shows up in the clip, although the final version on Utopia excludes West.