Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott Make Up the 50 Most Streamed Hip-Hop Albums In Spotify History

The hot takes flew with Spotify playlist RapCaviar shared the 50 most popular hip-hop albums in the streamer’s history. On Monday (July 3), RapCaviar shared the top 50 list, with the late XXXTentacion scoring No. 1 with his 2018 sophomore album ?, also his last studio album to be released before his murder in June of the same year. Also in the top three was Drake at both No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with 2018’s Scorpion and 2016’s Views.

Posthumous albums to make the list were Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 7, and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die at No. 10.

Alongside Eminem (who scored six albums on the list) Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar (three albums each), Drake is also the most prevalent rapper on the list with eight LPs in the top 50 ranks.

The only 1990s album in the top 25 is Dr. Dre’s 2001 (released in 1999), while 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me also got a look at No. 46, ahead of Da Baby’s Blame It On Baby, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes, DJ Khaled’s Grateful and Tyga’s Legendary.



The only female rapper on the list is Cardi B with her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, which also earned the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album the following year. Clapping back with subliminals was Cardi’s longtime rival Nicki Minaj, who posted her own stats, including the top 10 most-streamed rappers on Spotify.







