'Futurama' Is Back In Action In Their Season 11 Trailer

More outer space madness will ensue in Hulu’s reboot of the animated comedy Futurama. Ten years since its last season on Comedy Central, its 11th season tackles topics relevant to earthly beings: the pandemic, AI, cryptocurrency and more.

Futurama | Official Trailer | New Season July 24 | Hulu www.youtube.com

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone,” a description for the new season reads. “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”



Returning to the cast are Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, and John DiMaggio, all of whom were a part of the original show. In 2013, Futurama was axed by Comedy Central after hosting the show on the channel since 2008. It was originally a part of the Fox lineup from 1999 to 2003. The new season is considered the show’s eleventh, as the crew considers movies like Futurama: Bender’s Big Score and Futurama: The Beast with A Billion Backs to also be seasons.

The new episodes debut on July 24th, and 10 more episodes are to follow.