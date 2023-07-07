Drake Calls Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” ‘Overrated’ At Chicago Tour Stop

Drake is clapping back on Childish Gambino. Months after the rapper, legal name Donald Glover, revealed to GQ that his 2018 single “This Is America” was originally a Drizzy diss track, the Canada native responded during the first night of the It’s All A Blur tour.

At the foot of Drake’s stage at Chicago’s United Center while the rapper performed “Headlines”, random messages illuminated, including one that read “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ youtu.be

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video) youtu.be

It appears that the retort sat in The Boy’s pocket for a minute, as Glover explained to GQ the original premise for “This Is America” in April.



“I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that,'” Glover told the publication. “The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line.”

“To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it,” Glover continued. “But then I was like, this s*** sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Furthermore, it appears that shade towards Kendrick Lamar was thrown as Drake’s Chicago concert while the Grammy-winner announced that his next album, For All the Dogs, will be released soon.

“I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you s***,” Drizzy said. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that s***. That’s not me.”

Lamar’s 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers released five years after his fourth studio album, DAMN.