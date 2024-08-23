A$AP Rocky on Drake Feud: "I Got Bigger Fish to Fry"

It looks like A$AP Rocky isn’t all that interested in continuing his Drake beef.

“You got to realize, certain ni**as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s**t,” Rocky told Billboard. “That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some pu**y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. Ni**as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. Ni**as sniping ni**as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing.”

While Rocky might not feel a way now, that didn’t stop him from seemingly throwing shots at Drake on “Show of Hands.” For the track, he nods to Drake’s former relationship with Rihanna, whom Rocky has three children with. “Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” Rocky spits on the track.

For his part, Drake responded with some quips on his Kendrick Lamar diss, “Family Matters.” He didn’t pull any punches: “Rakim talkin' s**t again, gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, ni**a, do the math, who I was hittin' then? I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again, probably gotta have a kid again 'fore you think of droppin' any s**t again, even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again.”

Regardless of whatever, Rocky doesn’t seem pressed. Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky also offered details on his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, which is due out sometime in the fall.

He discussed one of the album’s songs, “Shroom Cloud,” describing it as a track that deals with “current affairs and world wars and, you know, the world dying and whatnot,” before sharing how German expressionism — which Billboard explained as “the popular art movement born in 1919 that focused on the artist’s innermost fears, desires and turmoil” — has influenced Don’t Be Dumb and other facets of what he’s doing artistically.

“In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation,” Rocky said. “It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism.”

He also revealed that the album will feature a number of collaborators, including fellow rapper and friend Tyler, The Creator, as well as producers The Alchemist, Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Hitkidd, Madlib and Metro Boomin.