ASAP Rocky's New Album Will Feature Madlib, Tyler, The Creator, Alchemist & More

ASAP Rocky season is here. The rapper has just released a new single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pip’n),” which features features production from Pharell Williams.



Rather than a release a traditional music video, ASAP partnered with Beats by Dre for their newest commercial, titled “Iconic Sound”, which features both him and pieces of the track throughout. The video shows ASAP running through the streets of New York, going to a bodega, shortly after throwing on a pair of the newest Beats headphones.

Beats Studio Pro, Presented by A$AP Rocky I Beats by Dre www.youtube.com

In a recent phone interview with Complex News, ASAP opened up about his relationship with Beats by Dre, and why he ultimately decided to partner with them and direct the commercial. He explained how the brand allowed him to have a lot of creative freedom, and that they also featured his music in the ad.

When asked about the delay of his upcoming album, ASAP points to the multiple song leaks, saying, “They gotta stop leaking it! These dummies got to stop leaking shit.” He then followed up by saying that he and his team are now in a great position to finally release the record.

According to ASAP’s announcement this past December, his fourth studio album will be titled Don’t be Dumb. Since then, he has also provided information regarding the album production, which features a very impressive slate, including Madlib, Tyler, The Creator, Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, Alchemist, and Boi1da so far. In addition to “RIOT (Rowdy Pip-n)”, the recently released tracks “Same Problems”, “Shittin’ Me”, and “D.M.B.” will also be featured on the record.

The newly released single also features the line, “New collab with my baby mom”, referring to a possible collaboration with his partner, Rihanna, in the future. When asked about this, ASAP responded by saying that he plans on doing something with Rihanna in the near future.