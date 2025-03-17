A$AP Rocky Says He Won’t Choose Sides in Kendrick Lamar vs Drake

A$AP Rocky gave fans a peek ahead at his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb during his set at Rolling Loud this weekend. In one of his songs, Rocky seemed to call out Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole – referencing the infamous feud between Lamar and Drake–despite Rocky adamantly denying that he has taken anyone’s side.

“I ain't on J. Cole, I ain't on Drake, I ain't on Kendrick [Lamar's] side," he rapped. “I choose homicide, they gon' see a different side.”