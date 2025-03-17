Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.
A$AP Rocky Says He Won’t Choose Sides in Kendrick Lamar vs Drake
The Harlem star debuted new songs at Rolling Loud.
A$AP Rocky gave fans a peek ahead at his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb during his set at Rolling Loud this weekend. In one of his songs, Rocky seemed to call out Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole – referencing the infamous feud between Lamar and Drake–despite Rocky adamantly denying that he has taken anyone’s side.
“I ain't on J. Cole, I ain't on Drake, I ain't on Kendrick [Lamar's] side," he rapped. “I choose homicide, they gon' see a different side.”
Rocky has previously dismissed the feud, saying: "I ain’t in the middle of that shit. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry.” Drake and Kendrick’s rivalry intensified last year and the two rappers spent months releasing tracks aimed at each other. Things culminated with K. Dot performing his smash Drake diss “Not Like Us” at Super Bowl LIX
As for A$AP Rocky’s album, there is still no official release date for Don’t Be Dumb.“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it," Rocky told GQ last month. "But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this shit, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some shit just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."
