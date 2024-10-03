Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
Common and Pete Rock’s Webster Hall Concert Reminds Us Why We Still Love "H.E.R."
The engaging showmanship of Common and Pete Rock lit up the stage at Webster Hall alongside a handful of hip-hop stars.
While enveloping Webster Hall in a haze of boom-bap nostalgia last Thursday, Common took a break for a date. Kicking back on a tomato-red couch, Com unfurled a folksy freestyle for both the crowd and the lady — an audience member — sitting next to him. With Pete Rock and classic vinyl behind him, he delivered a free-wheeling and immediate rhyme session, nodding toward celebrity guests like DJ Premier and just about anything else his racing mind could conjure. With its blend of a gymnast’s acrobatics and an easygoing, but focused mic presence, it was technically sharp yet occasionally clumsy, carrying all the charm of a b-boy trying to impress a prospective lover. He might as well have led with, “Can I kick a rhyme for you?”It was down home. It was dexterous. It was the latest stop in Common and Pete Rock’s Auditorium Tour, a trek supporting their first-ever joint album, The Auditorium Vol. 1. Like the album itself, the show was simultaneously loose and tidy, with the two taking turns rocking the crowd with both solo creations and tracks from their new LP. When Com wasn’t performing “The Food” or “The People,” he was spitting his own remix of Pete Rock and CL Smooth’s “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.),” with his paternal baritone reverberating through a sold-out Webster venue. When Com wasn’t rapping, Pete Rock unloaded his own 16s, with one of them being his verse on Run D.M.C’s “Down With the King.” Of course, his own instrumentals also soundtracked most of the night.
Common and Pete Rock perform at Webster Theater in New York City on Sept. 26, 2024.
Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
While they crossed into different eras and sounds, and there was a lot of surface area to cover, things never felt sluggish; their frequent call-and-response interactions with the crowd embedded it all with a sense of momentum. There was a coordinated spontaneity: At one point, Pete Rock began making a beat on his MPC, and of course, there was Common’s aforementioned freestyle. The continued activity filled up any potential empty spaces, creating a playful kineticism that kept the crowd engaged. The special guests helped with that, too.
At various points of the night, folks like Camp Lo’s Geechi Suede and De La Soul’s Posdnuos popped out to bask in the golden age revivalism; Geechi performed “This Is It (Luchini),” while Posdnuos served up an electric rendition of “Me Myself and I. It was both a tribute to the past and the ability to bring those memories into the present. It’s an unspoken statement of purpose for Common and Pete Rock’s joint album. It’s the reason they can still sell out venues like this one more than 30 years into their respective careers. A reminder that, sometimes, what was can still be if you love hard enough.
When Common rapped “The Light,” it sounded as pristine as it did when it rang through your boombox 25 years ago. Gliding across the stage to perform his love letter to hip-hop, “I Used to Love H.E.R.,” Com emitted all the wide-eyed sincerity of someone who still does.
